Disha Parmar Joins Rahul Vaidya’s Sister Shruti To Support The Singer To Win Bigg Boss 14 Trophy [Video]

Disha Parmar has been an integral part of Rahul Vaidya's Bigg Boss 14 journey. Ever since the singer proposed to her on national television, the actress is constantly supporting him on social media. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Disha even made a surprise visit to the house and said 'Yes' to the singer's proposal. Since the show has now reached its finale week, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are trying hard to impress audiences.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar is not leaving any stone unturned to support her beau Rahul Vaidya on social media. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress recently joined RKV's sister Shruti Vaidya to appeal to fans to vote for Rahul. Shruti shared a video on Instagram, in which the actress can be seen sitting along with Rahul's sister and other pals and ask votes for Rahul Vaidya in the last week. They also root for RKV by saying, "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, Rahul Vaidya Jeetega."

Apart from that, Disha Parmar also took to Twitter and shared a video of Rahul Vaidya's journey in Bigg Boss 14 house. She tweeted, "Picture Abhi baaki hai RKVians! Come on guys, this is the last sprint to the finish line, let's give it our all and bring the trophy home! VOTE VOTE VOTE (Link in Bio) @rahulvaidya23 @ColorsTV @justvoot @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND #RahulVaidya #VoteForRKV #BiggBoss14."

Looks like, Disha indeed wants Rahul to see as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. After all, the singer has dealt with a lot of situations inside the house. In one of the recent episodes, RKV said that he never stayed away from his parents, but these BB days have changed him as a person. For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya has created a strong bond with Aly Goni, and had major differences with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Notably, the Indian Idol fame sorted out his differences with Rubina in the finale week.

