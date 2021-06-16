Disha Parmar Lip-Syncs To Selena Gomez’s Dialogue ‘I Am Not Lazy’, Rahul Vaidya Gives Funny Reply

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's PDA on the internet has always been loved by their fans. Ever since the singer went to Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the actress has been dedicating several posts on Instagram for her boyfriend. Recently, Disha made a reel video on Instagram, in which she can be seen lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular dialogue from one of her sitcoms.

Interestingly, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress dedicated this post to her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya. She captioned it as, "This resonated so much with me. And i made this specially for you @rahulvaidyarkv. #reelsinstagram."

In the above video, one can see Disha Parmar looking beautiful in a shimmery lavender shirt and a denim skirt. She wore minimal makeup and caught everyone's attention with her amazing expressions. She can be seen lip-syncing to the dialogue - "I am not lazy; I am just resting up for my 30s."

Well, Rahul Vaidya noticed Disha Parmar's love for him as he immediately left a funny comment on the video. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist wrote, "No baby .. don't cover up .. you are LAZY." Rahul's comment indeed caught everyone's attention as many users couldn't stop gushing over their funny banter on social media.

Talking about their relationship, Rahul Vaidya confessed his love for Disha Parmar in Bigg Boss 14 house. After almost two to three months, the actress accepted his proposal and made a surprise visit when he was inside the house on the Valentine's Day special episode. The couple is now planning to get married by the end of this year.

Rahul is currently competing with several actors like Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani and others in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and it is all set to premiere on Colors soon.