Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin, Actress Looks Stunning In Her Mehendi Ceremony Pics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. On Wednesday, Disha Parmar shared a glimpse of herself getting ready her for her pre-wedding ceremony on her Instagram story. The actress wrote 'So it begins' with a red heart icon and is seen in a bridal robe, sitting on a chair while getting ready.

Rahul and Disha have their mehendi ceremony today and the bride-to-be Disha is all glowing in a pink outfit. The first picture from the mehendi ceremony have made its way onto social media. In the picture, the actress is getting her hand decked in mehendi and the entire space is beautifully decorated with floral pieces and #DishulWedding signage. Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Disha opened up about her impending nuptials and said, “You know I am actually looking forward to that whole day, because waking up on that day, getting dressed, being there at the mandap, to do the vidhis, and to just be a married couple - I think it’s going to be unbelievably beautiful. I can’t wait to start my life with him. I think it's going to be the best day of my life and nothing will beat this.”