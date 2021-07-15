Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Wedding: The Couple Is All Smiles During Their Haldi Ceremony, See Pics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off yesterday with a mehendi ceremony. Now, several pictures and videos from the haldi ceremony have been shared on social media by the fan pages of the couple.

In the pictures, the duo is seen smeared with turmeric paste all over them. Disha is seen wearing a strappy yellow outfit whilst being showered with kisses by her girlfriends. Rahul, on the other hand, wore a yellow kurta and white pyjamas at his function. The two were glowing with haldi on their faces and were also showered with rose petals. Take a look at the photos and videos below:

Rahul and Disha are all set to tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony tomorrow (July 16). The couple had announced their wedding date last week in a joint statement that read, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.”

In a recent interview with TOI, Rahul opened up about their honeymoon plans and revealed that he and Disha are yet to zero in on a place due to the COVID-19 crisis. The singer shared, “We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That’s why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria.”