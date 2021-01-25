Disha Parmar Breaks Her Silence On Entering The Bigg Boss House To Support Beau Rahul Vaidya

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 will soon be introducing a twist wherein some celebrities will be entering the house to support the existing contestants. Some of these celebrities will also include the evicted contestants. In accordance with this news, rumour mills were buzzing with the news that contestant Rahul Vaidya will have his ladylove Disha Parmar enter the house to support him. Recently Disha reacted on the ongoing rumours of the same.

The Pyaar Ka Dard actor revealed in an interview with Indiaforums that she will not be entering the Bigg Boss house, thus rubbishing all the rumours. However, Disha hinted that the makers indeed approached her to be a part of the show, but she went on to refuse the same. Disha Parmar also stated the main reason because of her refusal to be that she is not comfortable being a part of the show.

This will inevitably be sad news for the fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. Talking about the upcoming twist, it has been confirmed that Jasmin Bhasin will be re-entering the house for supporting beau Aly Goni. While evicted contestant Rahul Mahajan will also be entering the house again to support Abhinav Shukla.

