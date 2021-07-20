Disha Parmar Receives Grand Welcome From Rahul Vaidya’s Family; Griha Pravesh Video Goes Viral

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16, 2021 in Mumbai. Ever since the couple got married, videos and pictures from their post-wedding ceremonies are going viral on social media. Recently, Disha's griha pravesh video is going viral on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over her beautiful smile and new bride look.

Rahul Vaidya also took to Instagram and shared a video of Disha Parmar's griha pravesh. He captioned it as, "When my family welcomed my Queen to her new home! There's so much love faith & grace still left in the world!"

In the above video, one can see Disha Parmar is looking absolutely stunning in a red salwar-kameez and flaunting her million-dollar smile while entering her new home after marriage. Rahul Vaidya is standing beside her and enjoying his wife's griha pravesh moment. Interestingly, Disha's in-laws welcomed her by showering flowers on her. 'Navrai Majhi Ladachi' song can be heard in the background and Vaidya is very much happy to welcome the new family member.

Earlier, Disha Parmar had shared a lovely boomerang video with hubby Rahul Vaidya on her Instagram stories. In the video, the singer can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. We must say they look amazing together and never miss any chance to impress their fans.

Talking about the Dishul wedding, the pre-wedding ceremonies of Rahul and Disha's wedding began with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on July 15, 2021. On July 16, they tied the knot as per Hindu customs. After that, their wedding reception and sangeet ceremony was attended by their close friends like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Sonali Phogat and many others.

On the professional front, Disha Parmar is currently away from the small screen. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and others.