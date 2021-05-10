Disha Parmar Spills The Beans About Her Wedding Date With Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are the most adorable couple in the Indian television industry. Ever since the couple confessed love for each other in Bigg Boss 14, fans can't wait for their marriage. Earlier, Rahul's mother had stated that they are planning to arrange a wedding in June 2021, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis, they postpone their plan.

On the other, Rahul and Disha had also stated that they would get married if things get better in the city. For the unversed, the second wave of COVID-19 has become brutal in several states of India. Talking about Maharashtra, the state records almost 50,000 cases every day. Hence, the couple has kept their wedding on hold.

Amidst all, Disha Parmar recently interacted with ETimes TV, where she talked about her wedding dates and shared some more information about her marriage plans. The actress said, "Rahul and I have decided to wait and haven't locked on a date for the wedding. We want our closest friends to be present at our wedding, so we have decided to wait. Even if you cut down people, I would like a minimum of 50-70 guests at our wedding, so we are hoping that things will get better and the pandemic will go away from our lives."

Looks like, fans will have to wait a little longer for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. Talking about their career, a few days ago, Rahul jetted off to Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Notably, he will be competing with celebs like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood and others. Rahul was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar wanted to start working again, but due to the pandemic, she chose to stay at home. The actress has seen in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Woh Apna Sa.