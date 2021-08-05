Disha Parmar To Play Lead Role Opposite Nakuul Mehta In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Although the makers have finalised the male lead- Nakuul Mehta for the show, they are in search of the suitable female lead. A few popular names have been doing the rounds since a long time. One among them was Divyanka Tripathi. However, she clarified that she has declined the offer as she couldn't relate to the show or character. Later, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's name was doing the rounds. However, now it is being said that Disha Parmar has been finalised to play the protogonist!

Yes, you read it right! As per Spotboye report, Disha, who recently got married to singer and Bigg Boss 14's runner-up Rahul Vaidya will play the lead role opposite Nakuul in the show.

If this report is true, then Disha will be reuniting with Nakuul after eight long years. The duo had worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The show was premiered in 2012 and it ended in 2014. In the show, Nakuul played the role of Aditya while Disha was seen as Pankhuri.

It has to be recalled that recently, Divyanka had given statement on why she rejected Bade Acche Lagte Hai. There were also reports that she looked older than Nakuul, which is the reason she is not doing the show. The actress had clarified about the same as well.

Post Divyanka, Devoleena was apparently approached for the show. A report in the leading daily suggested that the actress has given a look test and she is looking really good. We wonder if the deal didn't work out with the actress as the role fell into Disha's lap!