Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Report

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom on Indian television. The show, which started in July 2008, has been running successfully on SAB TV with decent TRP ratings. Ever since the show started, all its characters became popular in many households. Especially, Dayaben's character played by Disha Vakani is one of the most iconic characters in the history of Indian television.

Well, after ruling the small screen for almost 9 years with her character Dayaben, Disha Vakani took a break from the show for her pregnancy in 2017. On November 27, 2017, she was blessed with a baby girl, and since then, the 42-year-old actress has not yet returned to the show. Notably, Jethalal and Dayaben fans are dying to see the on-screen couple together on the TV screen again. However, there is bad news for you all.

A report published in KoiMoi states that Disha Vakani has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah permanently. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, "After the maternity break, there definitely had been talks regarding the perfect plot to return. Producers had been in touch with Disha and there were some on-going negotiations that were being worked upon. But unfortunately, things did not materialise and Disha decided to quit."

The source further said that there is some information coming from the director and producers that Disha will not be returning to the show. However, they are not yet announcing the same because of a lot of confusion. Well, after this report, fans are waiting for the official confirmation from the makers.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide played by Mandar Chadwadkar tested posted for COVID-19. He is currently under home isolation. Talking about the show, produced by Asit Kumar Modi, TMKOC also stars Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunaina Fozdar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt and others in key roles.

