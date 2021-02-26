Divya Agarwal Gets Trolled For Topless Concept Shoot; Actress Says Trolls Are A Big Headache

Recently, Divya Agarwal posted a video of a topless concept shoot that she did for her social media handle. The Ace of Space winner looked stunning as she posed topless holding a flower bouquet and donned denim jeans. She captioned the video as "Rarely seen, Always Noticed." Her boyfriend Varun Sood commented, "Definitely noticing you. 🤤😍" While many of them commented with fire (hot) emoji, some of them trolled her for going topless.

A few trolls even claimed that she is doing this for publicity. The actress shared screenshots of comments on social media and wrote, "One concept shoot and boom some people go crazy over it. You can't tell me what to wear, Indian clothes or no clothes. Sad how the character of a person is defined by their apparel." On the other hand, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actress spoke about the trolls and called it a big headache.

She revealed that she came across the concept which she liked and wanted to try it, and hence, she did. The actress also said that she didn't have intention to show off her body.

Divya said, "I genuinely don't think much about it. I don't think much about what to post. The trolls are a big headache, what to tell you. This shoot was for my own personal Instagram. I was trying to experiment. In the year 2020, I was at home it was so disappointing. You must know what I have been through. I thought of doing something which I have never done and was experimenting. It was never an intention to show off my body. I saw this concept and I really liked it and wanted to try. There is nothing more to it."

She further said, "People are thinking that since I am not working on the screen, this is the only way to be in the popular circle. This is so wrong. I just kind of lash it out every time such things happen. It doesn't affect me but I want to just tell people that this is a very wrong approach to life."

