Divya Agarwal On Shamita Shetty's Dig On Her Relationship With Varun Sood: It Was A Very Silly Comment

Divya Agarwal is basking in the success of her winning Bigg Boss OTT. While the actress had an eventful journey on the show, her friendship-turned-rivalry with Shamita Shetty had grabbed several eyeballs. Shamita had allegedly also taken a dig at Divya's relationship with her beau Varun Sood and had questioned if they will end up getting married. While Varun had also called out Shamita for the same when he had graced the show, now Divya in her latest interview has slammed Shamita for the same. Not only this, but she called Shamita's pairing with Raqesh Bapat to be just for the reality show as compared to her true equation with Varun.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Divya Agarwal said, "I was shocked to another level because she was always so offended when I said things about her and Raqesh when I could see it. It wasn't like I don't know Raqesh as a person or I don't know Shamita as a person, I don't know both sides. It wasn't like that, I knew both sides very well. I knew what was going on. But when I used to raise my voice or give opinions about them, she used to get very offended."

However, Divya Agarwal added that she has cordially invited Shamita Shetty to her wedding with Varun Sood, whenever it will take place. The Cartel actress went on to say, "She is talking about somebody out of this game show, who is in my family, and there is a difference between a reality show pairing and a real-life pairing. You are comparing your reality show pairing to a real-life connection? I think it was a very silly comment. Varun and I are very used to these kinds of comments and trolling. We have always said that time will tell. I invited her to my wedding anyway, I told her that when we get married, I will definitely call you."

Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty had a warm equation on the first week of Bigg Boss OTT. However, their friendship went downhill due to their clash of opinions on the show. Shamita had also expressed her displeasure on Raqesh Bapat's closeness to Divya.