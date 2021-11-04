Divya Agarwal Opens Up About Her Life After Father’s Death; Says ‘It Can’t Be Fine, You Cannot Move On’

Bigg Boss OTT winner and actress Divya Agarwal recently remembered her late father Sanjay Agarwal, who passed away on October 27, 2020, due to COVID-19. Notably, he was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, when she was busy shooting for the web series, Cartel. After his demise, Divya has often seen remembering her dad several times including inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, when she was side-lined by the housemates.

Recently, Divya Agarwal had a candid chat with Bollywood Bubble, in which she spoke about her life after her father's death. After her father's demise, she is taking care of her mother and brother. When asked about the responsibilities, Divya said, "I do have that baggage and that will always be there. That baggage that void will always be there. In fact, after my father passed away, I have done some marvellous things which actually he was waiting for it, ki lockdown kab khatam ho aur meri beti ke projects aayenge. Cartel was coming out and I was working on it for the past two years. I used to come home and discuss it with my dad that today this happened, today it took me 12 hours for prosthetics so he was very excited to see that and when things were out, I actually missed him so much."

While speaking about her life after her father's demise, Divya Agarwal said that she doesn't want people to give her false hopes. The Bigg Boss OTT winner said, "There is no coping up actually. For me, it was a responsibility that made me act in a certain way. When I saw my mother and brother. My mother is a very soft-spoken and a very nice woman, she doesn't have too many big dreams. Ki bus mera ghar ho aur sab haste rahe, she is a very simple mother. So when I look at her, I just want to give her happiness. So responsibilities actually made me this. At times when I sit Alone, I miss him a lot. But I don't want anybody to talk about it that it will be fine, things will move on; it can't be fine, you cannot move on. So it's life, you have to keep going."

Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood Refuse To Feature In Afsana Khan's Music Video

Varun Sood Had This Reaction When Called Arrogant About Girlfriend Divya Agarwal's Bigg Boss 15 Entry

Talking about Divya Agarwal, she is currently dating Varun Sood, who is an actor and video jockey. When Divya lost her father, Varun supported her a lot and stayed with her like a pillar. Divya was last seen in Cartel. She has participated in shows like Splitsvilla 10 and MTV Ace Of Space 1. Notably, she had also won the show, Ace Of Space.