Divya Agarwal Reveals Shocking Details About Varun Sood’s Injury On The Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Roadies X2 fame Varun Sood is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's celebrity-adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Ever since the makers started shooting, fans have been getting many updates from the sets of KKK 11. Recently, a report published in a leading portal stated that Varun Sood suffered a major injury on the sets of the show. The report further added that he was rushed to the hospital.

Well, after the news came out, his fans were worried about his health condition. Amidst all, Divya Agarwal recently got in touch with Times of India and revealed details about her boyfriend Varun Sood's injury. She said, "Varun suffered from an injury almost 10 days ago. He has recovered now and is shooting. He had torn his thumb ligament and I was very worried about him. Although he is much better now, I'm still concerned. I am constantly in touch with his manager there and keep telling him to keep Varun safe."

Divya further stated that she was worried about Varun as he usually takes his injuries as glories. "He is very proud of it and likes to challenge himself even when he is injured," she added. Interestingly, Divya Agarwal is waiting for him as she is missing Varun a lot. "I can't wait for him to return so that we can spend some quality time together. All my friends and family know that when Varun comes back, they are not to disturb us," Divya said.

Talking about their relationship, Divya and Varun have been dating each other for two years now. Before dating each other, Divya was in a relationship with Priyank Sharma while Varun was dating Benafsha Soonawalla.