Divya Agarwal Says She Had Anxiety Attacks Which She Had No Idea About After Her Dad Passed Away

Divya Agarwal has been hitting the headlines ever since she did Bigg Boss OTT and won the digital reality show that was hosted by Karan Johar. The actress' performance in Cartel was also praised by everyone. Recently, she produced and acted in a short film titled The Box, that revolves around the subject of mental health. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divya opened up about battling mental health issues herself.

The actress revealed that she battling mental health issues after he father passed away. She said that although it was for a short while, it was very scary for her.

Divya was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I faced it after Papa passed away. I used to get these anxiety attacks which I had no idea about. I always felt that I was very strong, and nothing like this really happens. But you know, that feeling of breathlessness was experienced back then, a feeling of blackout. When I just used to stand up, I used to feel blackout and had vertigo issues after that. So it was very scary for me, but it didn't go on for a long time. It was for a short while, but it was there."

She further added, "I don't stress myself too much. If I am working for two days, then on the third day I eat properly, talk to everyone, and don't care about my weight or anything else. I live properly without any tensions. So it's important to create that balance when you are struggling through depression or something like that. So I am quite open to talk about it, and have experienced it."

When asked if she opted for therapy back then, she said that after her father passed away, her mother and brother looked after her. She called them her therapist and guiding star. The actress added that she had to learn everything that her father used to do for the house, especially all legal things. She further added that she had to quickly learn like a crash course, take up the responsibilities and fix her mom and brother.

She concluded by saying that her father used to be very selfish in the outside world, but in the house he was the most selfless person, and she thinks that she has learnt this quality from him.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.