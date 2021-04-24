Divya Agarwal Says Trolling Doesn't Affect Her But It Hurts When Girls Pull Down Another Girl On Social Media

Ace of Space winner Divya Agarwal's posts have often been targeted by trolls. But every time she is trolled, she makes sure that she gives it back to the haters. This time too something like this happened.

Recently, she had shared nasty comments by trolls saying she was showing off extra skin in her latest reel that she uploaded on her Instagram account. The actress had slammed the trolls. Recently, while talking to TOI, the actress revealed why she felt it necessary to give it back to the trolls. Although Divya said that trolling doesn't affect her, she said that it hurts when girls pull down another girl on social media.

She said, "I really don't appreciate this kind of behaviour on social media. I didn't feel there was anything wrong with my video, so I was surprised when the trolling began. Honestly, trolling doesn't affect me, but I make sure to call them out so that other girls who follow me can learn that they too need to talk about such people. The only thing that really hurts me is when girls pull down another girl on social media, that's really sad."

She added that she doesn't like people when they ask her to ignore such comments and feels that since social media has become a way of life for many and this includes kids too, they need to have a certain code of conduct and educate about it.

Divya further added, "I feel we should uplift each other but when girls post such comments, it hurts me. I don't like it when some people advise me to ignore such comments. Why should I ignore when I can give it back to them? When we are kids, we are taught about ethics and how to behave in society, I think we need to teach today's kids the ethics of social media and that's something that could even be taught in schools."