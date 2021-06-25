Divya Drishti Actress Sana Sayyad Ties The Knot With Imaad Shamsi; Adhvik Mahajan & Nyra Attend (PICS)

Sana Sayyad, who became a household name with her role Drishti Shergill in supernatural show Divya Drishti, tied the knot with beau Imaad Shamsi today (June 25) in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends.

At the wedding, the actress looked beautiful in an off-white and brown lehenga for her nikaah ceremony. She had donned a diamond choker along with matching earrings and enhanced the look with a nath and maang tikka.

Sana's husband Imaad looked dapper and complimented her in an off-white sherwani. The pictures from their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the pictures shared by her fan page on Instagram, Divya can be seen flaunting their engagement rings and posing with her co-star Nyra Banerjee. Adhvik Mahajan also attended the actress' wedding. In a video, the actor was seen dancing with the bride and the groom.

Sana's haldi ceremony was held on June 23. At the ceremony, the actress looked radiant in a yellow kurta and salwar with a floral dupatta while Imaad looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama and red dupatta.

The mehndi ceremony was held yesterday (June 24), in which Sana looked gorgeous in a green lehenga with matching jewellery - a maangtika, earrings and a heavy necklace while Imaad complemented her in an off-white Nehru-coat and white kurta pyjama.

Apparently, Sana and Imaad know each other from their college days. However, the couple started spending time with each other during the lockdown and decided to take the plunge.

(Images Source: Instagram)