Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel To Star In Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2?

The show Bade Ache Lage Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles had amassed a humongous fan following. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and has aired between the year 2011 and 2014. It had been appreciated for the crackling chemistry between Ram and Sakshi along with the unique plotline of a couple finding love after getting married. Now the fans of the show may be pleased with this latest development that suggests that the second season of the show is on the cards.

According to a news report in Tellychakkar, the second season of the show will have Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. The two also played the main leads on the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that was also produced by Ekta Kapoor. Much to the disappointment of the fans, the show had wrapped up in December 2019. The coming together of Karan and Divyanka once again to take a hit franchise like Bade Ache Lagte Hain forward may come as happy news for their fans.

Talking about Bade Ache Lagte Hain, the show had recently celebrated its 10 years in the month of May this year. It had started airing on May 30, 2011. The show had also starred Fenil Umrigar, Sumona Chakravarti, Chahat Khanna and Eva Grover in pivotal roles.

The show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also starred Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Mihika Verma and Abhishek Verma in the lead roles. The plot of the show revolved around an Ishita played by Divyanka Tripathi who grows close with Raman essayed by Karan Grover after she forms a close bond with the latter's daughter Ruhi. The spin-off to the show titled Yeh Hai Chahatein was announced starring Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi when the show had wrapped up.

On the work front, Karan Patel was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He had replaced Karan Singh Grover as the popular character Rishabh Bajaj. The show also starred Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan.

Divyanka Tripathi on the other hand is shooting in Cape Town, South Africa for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is a participant in the show along with the likes of Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and others. It was earlier reported that she along with her husband Vivek Dahiya have also been approached for Bigg Boss 15.