Divyanka Tripathi On Arjun Bijlani Winning KKK 11: I Did Feel Bad; He Needed Victory, I Needed Recognition

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's grand finale was telecast on September 26, 2021, and Arjun Bijlani won the show by defeating Divyanka Tripathi in the final task by just 20 seconds. Ever since the winner of KKK 11 was declared, fans started bashing makers for fixing the show and making Arjun the winner over Divyanka. For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi impressed everyone including Rohit Shetty with her solid performance in the show. Many people had thought that she would win the game but Arjun beat her in the finale.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi had a candid interaction with Mid-Day after the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress confessed that she did feel bad after the announcement. Divyanka said, "Sometimes God doesn't give you what you want but gives you what you require at that point in life. Maybe he needed the victory today and I need the love coming my way. Maybe I needed recognition for what I always was, but people did not know this adventurous side of me. Honestly, when the winner was announced, yes, I did feel bad. I call my injuries my medals, but I won't say the same about this one. I'm still coming to terms with it because it hurt me. Other than the 5-10 seconds, when the winner was announced, I have not been sad."

Moreover, Divyanka Tripathi also feels victorious as she won audiences' hearts with her performance. The actress said, "I feel victorious and it's not just because I'm strong. It's because of the love being showered on me. I'm grateful to my fans, followers, and even complete strangers who come up to me and say I saw your work and respect it. I feel victorious, it's not about the trophy but what the journey has made me. It has given me the strength to get over this disappointment."

The actress also stated that she learnt swimming during the journey. Divyanka feels blessed that she faced all her fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She revealed her father's reaction after the finale. She said, "After Khatron...my dad was pretty upset because he loves me just like all fathers love their daughters. He refused to believe it when I told him I hadn't won. He was heartbroken so my visit is timely. I'm going to spend some quality time with my parents for the next few days."

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi's career, she has featured in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Adaalat, Ramayan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and so on. She has also acted in a web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.