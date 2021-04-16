Divyanka Tripathi's Aunt Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in our lives and the economy. Many countries, including ours have been majorly affected by the second wave of the virus. Not just common man, even celebrities are not spared. Entertainment industry, which is working hard to entertain us, is being majorly hit as several celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul passed away due to COVID-19. As per Spotboye report, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi's aunt, Rakhi Tripathi has lost her life due to Coronavirus.

Divyanka's mother Neelam Tripathi shared the news on her Facebook account and asked everyone to stay safe at home. She wrote, "Meri devrani Rakhi Tripathi ka sawargwas ho gaya🙏🙏🙏🙏, sabhi se anurodh hai ghar rahe surakshit rahe (My sister-in-law Rakhi Tripathi has passed away. I request everyone to stay home, stay safe)."

The actress' mother had re-shared Nagendra Tripathi's message which read in Hindi as, "Meri patni Srimati Rakhi Tripathi ka Corona se abhi ek ghante pehle dehwasan hogaya hai. Ishwar unko apne Sri charono mein sthan. Aap apni shradhanjali ghar se hi de (My wife Rakhi Tripathi passed away an hour ago due to Coronavirus. May God grant her shelter. Please pay your respects from home)."

A few hours ago, he had posted that he, his wife and daughter tested positive and are admitted in a hospital. He had requested everyone to pray for them. Unfortunately, his wife succumbed to COVID.

Spotboye approached Divyanka after learning about this unfortunate news, however, she is yet to respond to the same.

Recently, Kush Shah and three others from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the surge in COVID cases, Maharashtra government has announced a 15-day lockdown and shooting of shows have been halted. While some shows are dependent on bank of episodes, many of them have decided to shift their shooting locations to Goa, Hyderabad, Surat and other places.

