Divyanka Tripathi Left A Show Despite Having No Work As The Maker Made A Pass At Her

Divyanka Says…

Divyanka was quoted by IANS as saying, "Many men think it is a man's world, but it is not. Women are ruling in all the ways possible. They are at par with men. But some men feel they can get a free pass. They think they can tease someone or pass lewd remarks and get away with it. It used to happen, it also happens now. It's just that I always knew where to set a boundary. Since the time I started working, I knew what I didn't want."

‘I Wanted To Do Good Work, But Not At The Cost Of My Dignity’

She further added, "I knew that I wanted to do good work, but not at the cost of my dignity. In fact, I left a show. I won't name the person, producer or the channel. I had signed a show, and the maker made a pass at me. He was very indecent. I left the show because of that. I knew that it would be a traumatic experience for me because any daily soap continues for a certain number of months or years, and I couldn't see myself in that kind of a situation."

The Actress Adds…

Divyanka said that she was not so desperate to continue the show, so she left it. She feels that saying no at the right time is extremely important. She added that everyone deserves respect and position doesn't matter, because if we respect ourselves, then others will respect us.

When The Makers & The Channel Told Her She Has To Do The Show…

The actress revealed that this incident happened a year or two before she bagged Yeh Hai Mohabbatein- at the time when she was in need of work. She added that when she quit the show, she was told by the makers and the channel that she has to do the show, but then she told them that she had enough proof on her phone and not to push her.

The Channel Saw The ‘Stupid Conversation’ & Didn’t Go Against Her

The Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actress also revealed that the channel didn't go against her after the incident as they saw the 'stupid conversation' and didn't say anything because they knew that she was right.