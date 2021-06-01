Divyanka Tripathi Questioned By A Fan For Not Wearing Dupatta In Crime Patrol; YHM Actress Gives Him An Earful

Divyanka Tripathi is getting a lot of attention on social media nowadays. The actress, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, has been treating fans by posting amazing pictures of herself on her social media handles. Amidst all, we know that Divyanka has been hosting the crime story show, Crime Patrol for a while now. However, a fan recently questioned the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress about her outfit.

The fan questioned her for not wearing dupatta with her suits in Crime Patrol. He tweeted, "Crime Patrol episode me aap dupatta kyu nahi pahanati hai." Divyanka Tripathi replied to him in her own style. The actress said that she wants people like him to respect women even without dupatta. She even requested him to change not only his mindset but also of the men around him, instead of changing women's choice of clothes. The actress concluded by saying that it's her wish to wear whatever she wants to, and his decency is his wish.

Divyanka Tripathi's tweet read, "Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi!"

When another fan praised her for her comment, Divyanka replied to him that questioning women over their choice of clothes have become a thing of the past. People can discuss acting, science, politics, history, geography and so many other subjects.

Well, fans can't stop gushing over her outspoken nature. Meanwhile, the actress is enjoying in Cape Town with other contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain and many others. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.