Divyanka Tripathi Reacts To Reports Of Her Looking Older Than Nakuul Mehta On-Screen For Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Divyanka On Rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain

About her rejecting BALH, the actress told ETimes TV, "After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about. If I don't feel for that project, it would be wrong on my part to accept the offer and then won't be able to give the results that I am expected to give. And with this honesty and apologetically conveyed to them that I won't be able to do the project. I don't relate to this project, I conveyed my feelings."

The Actress Says…

She also revealed that during the live there were many questions from fans and one of them was about Bade Acche Lagte Hain, so she had to convey that she is not a part of it. One of the reasons why she did this was because she feels that when an actor is constantly part of the news for a project, the other industry people stop offering that actor other projects, and hence, she had to give out the message that she is not doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Divyanka Tripathi On Reports Of Her Looking Older Than Nakuul Mehta

About reports of her looking older than Nakuul, she said, "Secondly, as far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show's team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let's give the look test and see how our pair actually looks on screen. As an actor I always like to first do a scene or do a look test, that's how I get convinced to do a particular project. I had this feeling that Nakuul and I won't match or look good onscreen together. I am fine with that thought. I feel someone else who comes on board to play the female lead will do justice to the show and I had conveyed my thought across. I've done this personally."

The actress said that she likes to know if she is capable of doing it; doesn't even need to see it on-screen and likes to just feel the process. She added that after doing the character she was still not able to relate to it and felt that's a very personal choice.

About Negative Rumours

When asked if the negative rumours affected her personally, she revealed that when she did her first show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, one of the producers had told her that she won't be accepted by audience in any other character because they loved her as Vidya. However, she said that she managed to survive in the industry for 15 years and she is happy that she has been able to do different roles and managed to do good. She also revealed that there were times when she would shoot for Ishita (in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) in the morning and then would become Nitya (in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala) for the web series. She added that people had said a lot of things, but she never let affect herself as she knows what she is. She added that whenever she came across any kind of criticism, she worked on herself, took it in a constructive manner and learnt from them.

Divyanka Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

On taking up KKK 11, she said, "When I went for KKK 11 also I did not feel fit, my husband Vivek Dahiya he's so fit and the kind of workout he does is amazing. Also, the other girls around me they are so fit and have amazing body. I also had injuries so I was immobile for sometime. I was not at all confident but I felt let's go and learn. I did the show and did it well. I think I don't let this external factor affect me."

Actress Wants To Do Something Different & Dhamakedar

She added that she knows if she had accepted BALH, she would have prepared herself and would have done good. But currently, she added that she wants to do different and challenging characters. She further added that before she thinks of starting a family and plan for kids in future, she wants to do something completely different and extremely dhamakedar.