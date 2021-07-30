Divyanka Tripathi Rejects Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2; Find Out Why

Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently winning everyone's hearts with her daredevil performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has confirmed that she was approached for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was in talks with the makers for the show, but eventually, she said no to the project.

While revealing the reason behind rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Divyanka Tripathi told Times of India, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project, I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2."

Divyanka Tripathi further stated that she wants to try out different kinds of roles which she has not done before. Well, the actress is quite popular for the 'ideal bahu' image amongst the Indian audience. However, her Khatron Ke Khiladi participation proved how strong she is. While speaking about her dream roles, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame said, "I am actually looking forward to a show or film where I can be seen in a different zone. I have a very soft face I know but I now want to play an IAS officer, Forest range officer, or a negative character, something very different. I want to do something challenging. I am reading a few different scripts and I hope to find something interesting and challenging."

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi's career, she has featured in popular TV shows like Viraasat, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Ramayan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and so on. She got married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016.