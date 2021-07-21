Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik To Shehnaaz Gill- TV Actresses Who Rocked First Half Of 2021

Nikki Tamboli & Rubina Dilaik

Both Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik have been in the news, courtesy Bigg Boss 14. After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina re-entered Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki while Nikki has been in the news for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina is also in the news for her Bollywood debut Ardh that also features Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

Divyanka Tripathi & Shweta Tiwari

Divyanka Tripathi is trying to break stereotyped image of 'bahu'. From hosting Crime Patrol to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11- she has been hitting the headlines for one or the reasons. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons. Like Divyanka, Shweta has also surprised her fans by participating in KKK 11. Both actresses impressed fans with their amazing transformation.

Hina Khan & Shivangi Joshi

Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been in the news for one or the other reasons. Both of them were seen in music videos, which impressed their fans. Hina has been keeping her fans updated by sharing latest pictures and updates on her Instagram account. On the other hand, Shivangi has been in the news for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her major transformation in the show and amazing acting skills have impressed fans.

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma & Rupali Ganguly

While Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma has been hitting the headlines for their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rupali Ganguly is in the news for her show Anupamaa that is ruling the TRP chart. Aishwarya has also grabbed headlines for her relationship with her co-star Neil Bhatt, who are all set to get married.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan & Shivangi Khedkar

While Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for her show Imlie, Shivangi Khedkar is known for her show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Both the actresses have impressed fans with their amazing acting skills.

Shehnaaz Gill & Himanshi Khurana

Even after Bigg Boss is over Shehnaaz Gill is still in the news for one or the other reason. From her future projects to her relationship with her Bigg Boss inmate Sidharth Shukla- everything about her has been hitting the headlines. Her amazing transformation has also impressed everyone.

Himanshi Khurana has been in the news for her music videos and her relationship with her Bigg Boss inmate Asim Riaz.

Erica Fernandes & Jennifer Winget

Although Jennifer Winget didn't have any shows, the diva has managed to keep their fans updated with latest pictures and updates on her social media accounts. On the other hand, Erica Fernandes too has been active on social media and keeping her fans updated. She is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 which is aired soon on Sony TV.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons. She has been dating Vikas Jain. She has also been hitting the headlines, courtesy Sushant Singh Rajput. On the other hand, it is being said that the actress will be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that will be aired on OTT platform.