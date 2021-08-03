Divyanka Tripathi: Saying No To A Big Brand Show, Bigger Production & Good Money Isn't Easy

Divyanka Tripathi has been hitting the headlines, courtesy Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. While in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she surprised and impressed everyone by doing some daredevil stunts successfully, of late, she has been in the news for rejecting BALH 2. There were also reports that she will not be seen in the show as she looked older than the male lead actor Nakuul Mehta. However, in an interview with a leading daily, she had clarified as to why she is not doing the show. She also addressed the reports that suggested that she looked older than Nakuul.

Recently, a Twitter user praised Divyanka for sticking to her statement. The actress thanked him for the same and said that it is not that easy to say not to big brand show, big production and good money.

She tweeted, "Thank you for your support. 😊🙏. Saying no to a big brand show, even bigger production & good money isn't easy. Production should be happy if an artist desires to either get completely convinced & immersed or just opt out."

The actress recently also shared a few happy pictures and wrote a lengthy note on how trolls have helped her evolve and grow into a mature person.

Divyanka Tripathi Reacts To Reports Of Her Looking Older Than Nakuul Mehta On-Screen For Bade Acche Lagte Hain

She wrote, "Celebrating my #TrollingWeek & #NewConflictEveryday. Flustered me: tries to find reasons. Evolved Me: 1) I thank them for giving me a perspective.🧐 2) I respect them for being so passionate about something to fight for.🥰 3) My belief in Karma is further reinstated as the result of good deeds is generally positive.😇 4) I wake up matured with more experiences.😎 So LET'S NACHO 😉💃 #ThankYou."

She concluded it with a disclaimer, which read as, "This is for finding myself in centre of a 'few confusions' since a week. Got baffled by consecutive events but wanted to share how self evolving it can be."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Play The Lead Role In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

Meanwhile, there are reports that after Divyanka rejected the role, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been approached to play the female lead opposite Nakkul. It is also being said that she has given look test and is looking really good.