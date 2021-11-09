Divyanka Tripathi Speaks Up Against Body Shaming, Says One Does Not Need To Be 'Size Zero'

Divyanka Tripathi is one of those TV actresses who has always been vocal about her opinions regarding several issues concerning women. The actress has strongly protested against body shaming and age-shaming. In a recent interview with a publication, Divyanka who has herself been trolled incessant times for her body, age and dressing type has voiced out against the same.

A news report in The Times Of India stated that Divyanka Tripathi revealed to the publication that one does not have to be a 'size zero' or look like Angelina Jolie to be a Wonder Woman. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress furthermore blamed society for having this preconceived notion that women who belong to a particular body type are only perfect. The actress called this mindset of society to be disgusting.

Apart from this, Divyanka Tripathi said that despite facing so many judgements regarding her body, she believed in herself while performing the stunts in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the unversed, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhan actress had emerged as the first runner-up of the show and had lost the trophy to actor Arjun Bijlani. Divyanka also revealed her mantra for life to be 'Observing, Learning and Growing.'

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi recently celebrated her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya's birthday on November 8 in Dubai. She shared a series of lovely pictures wherein she and Vivek can be enjoying their dinner against the backdrop of a picturesque view. While Vivek looked dapper in a white tee and red jacket, Divyanka looked pretty in dark green attire. The Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actress captioned the post stating, "Hubby, the best thing about 'your birthdays' is, you are only getting younger. Hope you achieve all that you dream of before you hit your teenage. Happy Birthday, honey @VivekDahiya." Take a look at the post.

Celebs like Aditi Bhatia, Hiten Tejwani, Teejay Sidhu and Vinny Dhoopar also poured in their wishes for Vivek Dahiya under the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, fans were left in awe of Divyanka Tripathi's stunt performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress was before that seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside Karan Patel before the show wrapped up.