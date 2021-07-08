Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek's Wedding Anniversary: Actor Recalls Their 1st Date After Div's Mother Approved Of Him

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the cutest couples in the television industry and fans call them adorably Divek. The duo, who got married on July 8, 2016 are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. Their friends from the industry and fans have been sharing their wishes to the couple by sharing adorable messages and collages of the actors.

While Divyanka is busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch and celebrated her anniversary by cutting a cake at the event, Vivek Dahiya spoke to Times Now Digital and recalled their memorable moment. He went down the memory lane and revealed how they went to the first date after their friend played cupid and Divyanka's mother approved of Vivek.

He was quoted by the portal as saying, "We were patched by a colleague. An actor who used to work with us, he knew me personally and he knew her also personally. I was not looking (for someone). Her mom (Divyanka's mom) was looking for someone for her, so she told him (the actor) that if you find a good boy, a suitable boy, you please call me. So he called her and told her that this (Vivek) is the same guy who played a cop in the show."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Launch: Arjun, Nikki & Other Contestants Make Stylish Entry; Divyanka Gets A Surprise

He added how he realised Divyanka is the one for him in their first date itself. He further added, "So she (Div's mother) said, 'oh ya I like him'. And then, he sent us on a date - he forced us to go on a date and on that day itself I kind of made up my mind that she (Divyanka) is going to be the one. On the very first date - we didn't know each other, we were just talking and realized that eventually we could (marry)."

Further, Vivek said that five years is like the first small milestone and so they will celebrate it nicely. He added that July is very special for them as apart from their wedding anniversary Divyanka has done Khatron Ke Khiladi (which will be aired on July 17), it is their Nach Baliye anniversary and his film's trailer has come out.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Not Karan Patel But Nakuul Mehta To Be Paired Opposite Divyanka Tripathi?

Vivek will be seen playing the role of Rohit Bagga in State Of Seige: Temple Attack with Gautam Rode and Akshaye Khanna.

Filimbeat wishes the lovely couple, a happy anniversary.

(Images source: The Wedding Story- YouTube)