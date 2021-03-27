Divyanka Tripathi Wraps Up Crime Patrol Shoot; Says The Unit Was All Things Good

Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been trying new things. The actress was seen in web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala alongside Rajeev Khandelwal, and currently, she is hosting Crime Patrol. Her stint on the show has come to an end and the actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram account from the sets post wrapping up shoot.

Divyanka was all praise for the team and said that she will miss them. She wrote, "This unit was love & hearts & all the good things! Looking forward to seeing you all sooooon again. Will miss you all for sure."

The actress further wrote, "Few episode of mine in Crime Patrol are still left for telecast in the current series but otherwise IT'S A WRAP!"

The YHM actress has not only been experimenting with roles, but also with her looks. She received praise from her fans for her hosting skills and also for her looks.

Earlier, Divyanka had revealed that her stint on Crime Patrol was supposed to be a short one. She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It was supposed to be for only some time. It was always going to be a short stint. I did it for a change. I was thrilled that I was getting a chance to talk about women empowerment."

Regarding her look, she said that the makers had told her that since it's a crime-based show, the clothes are not going to be amazing and exciting but monotonous and mundane which are supposed to be repeated ample number of times. Divyanka added that she wanted to play with her look and felt that even if the topic is about crime and criminals, it is she who is narrating it and it doesn't have to necessarily get into the reporter kind of look and she can be herself. Hence, she got her stylists on board and got some lovely suits- not too loud but yet making a statement.

