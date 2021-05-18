Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh Goyal Gets Slammed By Netizens For Dancing Amid Uprooted Trees; WATCH

The pandemic has already wreaked havoc in everyone's life, and now several states and cities have been hit hard by Cyclone Tauktae. The extremely severe cyclonic storm has led to the collapse of several trees and caused other types of damages as well.

Many celebs have taken to their social media accounts to raise awareness about the cyclone and to urge everyone to stay indoors. However, Diya Aur Bati Hum fame Deepika Singh Goyal, on the other hand, has shared a video of her dancing in the heavy rain amid uprooted trees.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram account and she is seen wearing a colourful dress and dancing freely in the rain. She captioned her video as, "Bola tha na life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's learning to dance in the rain. #fullmadness #collectingmemories #dance #therapy #fun #saibo #deepikasingh." Take a look!

Besides the video, Deepika also shared a series of photos and wrote, "You can't calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace nature and its gloomy moods because the storm will pass.. PS. This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae."

However, soon after she shared the posts, the actress was called out by netizens online for her insensitive behaviour. A social media user wrote, "Don't promote these types of videos.. it was not good to be outside," while another user said, "People are dying in cyclone.. people like you enjoying this.. what a shame.." A third one wrote in Hindi, "Tumhare ghar ki chat sahi salamat hai isliye."

On the professional front, Deepika Singh was last seen on the small screen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kavach 2. The actress is best remembered for playing Sandhya Kothari in the hit serial Diya Aur Baati Hum.