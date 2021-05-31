Diya Aur Baati Hum's Prachi Tehlan Opens Up About Horrifying Incident When Drunk Men Chased Her Car At 2 AM

Prachi Tehlan, who became popular with her role of Arzoo Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, recently opened up about the horrific incident, when she was chased by a few drunk men while she was in the car. She revealed that this incident happened while she was returning home along with her husband, from a family get-together, a few months ago.

The actress said that although she said that Delhi is a beautiful place- she was born and brought up in Delhi and did her entire education there. She never felt safe.

She was quoted by Zoom TV as saying, "You have these glances and filthy stares of men around. This is something I have experienced since a very young age, through college. I have found Mumbai much safer and free to work and travel. Otherwise, it is a beautiful place. You have amazing food, good winters, but this is a major drawback, which has always hindered me to fall in love with the place."

Prachi further added, "It is scary that it was not just women or girls in the car. It was my husband and those guys had the guts of entering our property, society. It was extremely scary. I think, a very strong punishment should be given for such crimes, so that people think before doing, these things. Daru, sharab peekar aap road pe chalte hue logo ko pareshan nai kar sakte ho (You cannot harass people after being drunk). Us time par (at that time) we could have had an accident. We do not know who those people were? We did not know what weapons they had to harm us? It was 2 Am and we were coming from a family get together, to back our place."

It has to be recalled that the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress had shared her horrific experience on her Instagram story in February, this year. She also added that she had filed a complaint against them immediately at a police station.