Doordarshan Anchor Kanupriya Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Popular Doordarshan anchor and television actress Kanupriya passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Friday (April 30). Apparently, she was on oxygen support for the last two days. Her sister, a spiritual guru and the main face of Brahma Kumaris, BK Shivani shared the news on Saturday through her social media account.

Sharing a picture of Kanupriya, sister BK Shivani wrote, "Om Shanti Angels ... Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God ... Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls."

BK Shivani further wrote, "Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless ... always a giver. She lived for a higher purpose ... to create a beautiful world ... and we know that even though the costume will change ... she will always be God's angel, whose every life will be surrendered to His will and His task of creating The New Age. Let us all meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her ... Thank You Beautiful Soul for being who you are and will always be."

Fans and celebrities offered condolences. Aarti Chabria wrote, "Om Shanti 🌃🙏🌃," Vivana Singh commented, "🙏🙏🙏🙏" and Nikita Sharma commented, "🕉️🙏."

For the uninitiated, Kanupriya worked in over 80 serials and 50 telefilms. Some of them are- Bhanwar, Kahi Aek Gaon, Meri Kahani, Kartavya, Tesu Ke Phoo, Tumhara Intezar Hai, Anaro, Ranjishen, Ab Aur Nahi and Sur Sargam. The actress also established herself as a TV show host and filmmaker. She hosted shows for Bramha Kumaris.