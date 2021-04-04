Drugs Case: Ajaz Khan’s Interrogation Leads To NCB Conducting Raid At Actor Gaurav Dixit's Residence

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested on April 1 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case. Sources in the NCB told mid-day. The actor, who was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs, bought contrabands from many suppliers. They are also likely to question more people in the coming days.

Ajaz had been remanded to the custody of NCB till April 3. However, officials informed the court that they wanted to question him further regarding the drugs they recovered from a TV actor named Gaurav Dixit’s residence on Friday night.

The central agency had conducted a raid at the actor’s house and had recovered drugs following the interrogation of Ajaz Khan. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the same with TOI and said, "We raided his residence after we got his name as one of the suppliers to actor Ajaz Khan who was recently arrested by us.''

Gaurav and his Dutch girlfriend were below their building and left within minutes after the raid took place. Wankhede shared, "The two of them saw the team and fled away from the scene. We have recovered multiple drugs from their home.''

A few days ago, the Zonal Director revealed that Ajaz Khan is part of a module run by drug peddler Farooq Batata. "We have found involvement in the Shadab Batata case and he is definitely facing some serious charges. His statement is being recorded at present," he had said.

Meanwhile, Ajaz was detained at the Mumbai airport on March 30 by the NCB after he had landed from Rajasthan. The actor was questioned for several hours and was then placed under arrest. Besides, participating in Bigg Boss 7, Ajaz has acted in many TV shows including Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and Rahe Tera Aashirwaad.

ALSO READ: Ajaz Khan Arrested In Connection With A Drug Case By NCB In Mumbai; Actor Taken For Medical Check-Up

ALSO READ: Drugs Case: Bigg Boss 7 Contestant Ajaz Khan Detained By NCB At Mumbai Airport, Likely To Be Arrested