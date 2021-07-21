Eid-al-Adha 2021: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Aamna Sharif & Other TV Celebs Wish Fans On Bakrid

Eid-al-Adha aka Bakrid is being celebrated in the world today (July 21, 2021). On this auspicious occasion, Muslims sacrifices lamb or goat to Allah, to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his child Ismail as an act of compliance. Apart from that, the day also marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage. Unlike every year, this Bakrid will be celebrated in a very simple way, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2021, many TV celebs wish their fans 'Eid Mubarak' and ask them to celebrate this festival by keeping the corona crisis in mind.

Hina Khan shared some pictures of herself on Instagram, in which she is looking beautiful in a traditional red dress. The actress captioned the post as, "Eid Mubarak."

Aamna Sharif shared some pictures of herself in a beautiful floral purple Anarkali on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Eid Mubarak."

Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter and wrote, "To everyone who is celebrating #EidMubarak."

Ali Asgar shared a video of himself on Instagram, in which he can be seen sporting a huge beard and said, "Aap sabhi ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak." He captioned the video as, "Hope..Pray that you and your family are blessed with Allah's love and care on Eid-ul-Adha and always. Wishing you and your family a blissful Eid-ul-Adha! Eid Mubarak."

Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, "Wishing for this day to bring peace, prosperity, Success and safety for my Muslim friends & families . May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid and fill it with uncountable blessings. #EidAlAdha mubarak."

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram and shared a picture of his cute niece and nephew on his story. He wrote, "Eid-al-Adha Mubarak."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Arjun Bijlani shared a reel video, in which he can be saying Eid Mubarak and donning traditional shahi kurta-pyjama with makhmali topi. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak #eidmubarak . Khuda aap sabko dher saari khushiyaan de !!."

Filmibeat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone!