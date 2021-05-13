    For Quick Alerts
      Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Rajeev Khandelwal To Kavita Kaushik; TV Celebs Wish Fans On Eid

      By
      |

      Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 is being celebrated all over the world today (May 13, 2021). On this occasion, Muslims express their sincere gratitude to Allah (almighty) for all the blessings and seek forgiveness for their misdeeds at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Unlike every year, this year's Eid will be celebrated in a very low-key manner, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the world.

      Especially, in India, people can't roam out and meet their relatives and friends on this festive season just because of the powerful second wave of coronavirus. Amidst all, several TV celebs have sent Eid wishes to fans on social media. Let's have a look:

      Rajeev Khandelwal tweeted, "Eid Mubaarak....let's be there for each other...always!"

      Gaurav Sareen took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself outside the mosque. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak 🌙 You Pray For Me, I'll Pray For You. & let's Make This World a Better Place."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by G A U R A V ( ੴ ) (@gaurav_sareen)

      Kavita Kaushik shared a couple of pictures with her cat while reading Quran. She captioned it as, "Eid Mubarak , love , peace , prayer and healing."

      Filmibeat wishes Eid Mubarak to all!

      Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 16:07 [IST]
      Click to comments
      X