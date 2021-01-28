Eijaz Khan On His Relationship With Pavitra Punia: I Want To Enjoy It As Much As Possible

Eijaz Khan On His Relationship With Pavitra

Recently, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Eijaz Khan said that he wants to enjoy every moment of his relationship. In response to the question about his bond with Pavitra Punia, the actor said, "I think as every human being does, we are no different. Yaar, I don't want to talk about it so much. It will keep coming out in public, they will keep talking about it. Nazar lag jaati hai yaar. Let some things be private. These could be the most beautiful days of our life when I come out of Bigg Boss 14 again. So, I want to enjoy it as much as possible without telling everyone (laughs). Just let us be."

Khan On His Chemistry With Pavitra

When asked about the start of their relationship, Eijaz Khan said, "There was not any particular moment. I think it happened gradually. There was always chemistry. There was always catching each other's eyes. But there was also a thing that we are in a game. But she being the most sensible, mature one, she made me realise the thing. We are where we are because of all those small moments of magic."

Eijaz Opens Up About The Qualities He Admires Of Pavitra

While speaking about the qualities of Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan further said, "Everything. Jaisi bhi hai mujhe qubool hai. I like everything about her."

Pavitra Punia’s Appearance During The Press Conference

During the press conference episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan was asked about the genuineness of his relationship with Pavitra Punia. Interestingly, while interacting with media through video call, he was with Pavitra and asked her to appear in front of the media. Well, the moment was indeed amazing and media congratulated him for the same.