Eijaz Khan Opens Up About His Financial Crunch, Says He Participated In Bigg Boss 14 To Make A Comeback

Eijaz Khan has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14. However, the actor had to leave the house after spending more than 100 days owing to some prior work commitment. And now, Eijaz has opened up about his reasons for participating in the reality show with SpotBoyE. The actor who will soon re-enter the house clarified that it was not just because of financial woes he said yes to Bigg Boss.

He shared, "I underwent through a very challenging career. Financially challenging also. And that we cannot count as there were more people who went under more challenging times. I just became zariya for them. It was difficult. But my difficulty was not more than all those people who were walking on the roads with their children. So, I don't want to alegate anything. People have seen worst times. Mujhe nahi bolna ki lockdown mein mere saath kya hua. But yes, I was going through a financially challenged phase but that was not the only reason that I picked up Bigg Boss."

The actor went on to add that he participated in the show to use it as a launchpad for a career comeback. Eijaz said, "Of course, I wanted to make a comeback. I wanted to make clear that perceptions about me was a false perception. And I saw this as a right platform. I decided to go and become the winner of this game and now with all the love and affection which I am getting by my fans, what can go wrong with me?"

It must be noted that in one of the earlier episodes, Eijaz had spoken about his financial woes in a conversation with Shardul Pandit. Eijaz had revealed that he had just Rs 4,000 in his account and he had borrowed Rs. 1.5 lakh to pay an advance before coming on the show.

