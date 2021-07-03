Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia Dance To Aamir Khan’s Song ‘Pehla Nasha’; Romantic Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 14's lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have always been catching everyone's attention with their amazing romantic social media posts for each other. The duo met in Bigg Boss house and came close to each other. Now, they are living together and looking forward to tie the knot soon.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage. Amidst all, a video of the lovebirds recently went viral on social media, in which Eijaz and Pavitra can be seen dancing to Aamir Khan's romantic song 'Pehla Nasha' from the film, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

In the video, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are looking amazing in white outfits. They are looking completely lost in love as they hold each other close to dance together. Interestingly, while dancing to the song, Eijaz Khan planted a kiss on Pavitra Punia's cheek. Pavitra Punia shared a couple of dance videos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "First dance together after Biggboss From #allahduhaihai to #pehlanasha Always twining 🤍🤍 #pyar #whitebabies."

Interestingly, the actress revealed that it was their first dance after Bigg Boss, and fans can't stop gushing over their crackling chemistry. Notably, Eijaz Khan commented on her post. He wrote, "My forever pehla nasha and khumaar."

Earlier, Pavitra Punia already revealed that they are not getting married this year due to the pandemic. While talking about their wedding, the actress told ETimes TV, "It should be unique and different and ours should be the only big wedding of that year. So not this year. Also, after coming out of Bigg Boss there are so many productive things and you have so many offers. And I feel it is a very wise decision to utilise that fame and encash the popularity."

Looks like Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fans will have to wait longer for their wedding!