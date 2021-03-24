Eijaz Khan Reveals How He Had Sworn Not To Romance Anyone In Bigg Boss But Fell For Pavitra

Eijaz Khan was one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actor had to exit the show mid-way due to his prior commitments. During his stay in the house, he fell in love with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Pavitra Punia. But did you know that Eijaz had sworn that he would never romance anyone in Bigg Boss?

Earlier in an interview with BT, before entering Bigg Boss, Eijaz had said that he would never go near woman or have any romantic feelings because he doesn't want to grab people's attention by romancing anyone in the Bigg Boss. But fate had different plans as Eijaz found Pavitra in the house. About the same, Eijaz told the leading daily, "I have to eat my words. Though I must say, it was not the plan. I realised that I had feelings for Pavitra only after a month. We even had talks of how we should not indulge too much and let go of our sight of the game that we were playing in Bigg Boss. But as the famous saying goes, life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans."

He revealed that lockdown period had changed his perspective. It made him realise that he needed to do many more things and Bigg Boss also taught him that there are other things in life to do. In the midst, he added that he realised that he had a soft corner for Pavitra, not because she is gorgeous or took care of me, but he genuinely felt she was the right person for him.

About his relationship with Pavitra, he added, "I have been tom-toming about my relationship like a college kid, but I only have the best intentions at heart. Currently, as a couple, we are working through a lot of things like families, COVID-19, getting out of the Bigg Boss mode, etc. I've also realised that I need to undergo therapy for certain things. People assume that when you are in a relationship, you are in a happy space and your companion is like your therapist, but that is not how it works. Pavitra is my companion and I want her to be that. After spending so many months in Bigg Boss, I wanted to go to a therapist and talk about my feelings. I wanted someone to make me understand and process these multiple thoughts that keep coming to my mind."

About his plans for the year, he said that Pavitra is busy with work while he is looking for work opportunities. They are happy spending time with each other. He also said that it is a beautiful feeling to be in love and he is not keeping any deadlines each month for his plans.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Winners Sidharth Shukla And Rubina Dilaik All Set To Perform At A Holi Event, See Promos

Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: After Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim To Be A Part Of The Show?