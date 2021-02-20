Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals Why He Could Not Return To The Show

Actor Eijaz Khan was inevitably one of the most promising contestants in Bigg Boss 14. Right from his unending dedication towards the task to his relationship with Pavitra Punia, the actor had grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his stint on the show. However, he had to exit the show due to his prior work commitments. Even though actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the show as his proxy and gave her best, she was eliminated from the show which led to Eijaz's journey coming to an end on Bigg Boss 14.

Now, Eijaz Khan has revealed the actual reason why he could not continue his stint on the show despite wrapping up his work on February 6, 2021. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor stated that he had to complete his mandatory quarantine extremely close to the finale date of the show. Eijaz also said that he was left heartbroken when his journey on the show ended with Devoleena Bhattacharjee's elimination. Speaking to the Times Of India Eijaz said, "The makers of the show will always keep the show's interest the highest priority. I finished off my work on February 6 and the makers knew about it. So even though, as much as I would have liked to be inside the house, I would still have to finish the quarantine period and then there would have been hardly any days left for the show to end."

Eijaz Khan also revealed that several fans of the show were asking him to return to Bigg Boss 14 on his social media handle. He also added that if it would have been in his hands, he would have camped outside the house. The Kavya Anjali actor said, "There were millions of supporters writing to me daily on social media to re-enter. Agar mere haath mein hota toh main darwaze ke aage tent laga ke baith jaata (If it was in my hands, I would have camped outside the Bigg Boss house). I was feeling so disappointed. I am a producer's actor and so I knew their dilemma. They had built my brand, from the Bigg Boss show's perspective."

Talking about the actor's journey inside the show, he was touted to be one of the most promising contenders of the same. Eijaz Khan garnered much attention for confessing his love for co-contestant Pavitra Punia wherein they also started a whirlwind romance after he left the house. He was also lauded for sharing a traumatic incident from his childhood in one of the episodes of the show.