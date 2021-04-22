    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan Surprises Pavitra Punia On Her Birthday; Couple Enjoy Intimate Celebration At Home

      By
      |

      Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been spending a lot of time together after they confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14. The couple is often seen making special social media posts for each other. And now, Eijaz has surprised the actress on her birthday by putting on a cosy celebration.

      For the unversed, Pavitra is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Eijaz made her lockdown birthday special whilst putting a smile on her face. In the pictures shared by the actor, an awestruck Pavitra looks overjoyed as she was surrounded by giant balloons. Eijaz also shared a goofy selfie with Pavitra along with another picture where we see two cakes in front of the birthday girl.

      Eijaz Khan

      He wrote, “happy budday baby......keep smiling. .keep shining. .i love you. ...#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya.” Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

      Eijaz also spoke with TOI and shared that he wanted to make Pavitra’s big day special. He revealed, "It was a small celebration without any friends or family, it was just us. We are public personalities and when we preach to others that they should stay at home and stay safe, we should be following the same. It doesn't look good on our part to go out and celebrate with friends. That's the reason why we aren't going anywhere today and will be staying at home on Pavitra's birthday"

      ALSO READ: Eijaz Khan On His Relationship With Pavitra Punia: I Want To Enjoy It As Much As Possible

      Pavitra too opened up about being surprised by Eijaz and being overwhelmed by his sweet gestures. The actress said, "This birthday is very special to me because Eijaz has made a lot of effort in making my day special and he still is doing it because the day is not over yet. I am overwhelmed by his sweet gestures."

      ALSO READ: Pavitra Punia Reveals She Got Offers To Do 'Soft P*rn’ After Splitsvilla

      Pavitra then shared that they both have been at home because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. She also revealed that they had planned to go to the Maldives on her birthday but have cancelled the trip looking at the current situation. On being quizzed if she has also gifted herself something, the actress said, "Yes I am gifting myself something too and that is my new venture which is to do with fashion."

      Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 22:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X