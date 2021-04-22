Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan Surprises Pavitra Punia On Her Birthday; Couple Enjoy Intimate Celebration At Home

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been spending a lot of time together after they confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14. The couple is often seen making special social media posts for each other. And now, Eijaz has surprised the actress on her birthday by putting on a cosy celebration.

For the unversed, Pavitra is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Eijaz made her lockdown birthday special whilst putting a smile on her face. In the pictures shared by the actor, an awestruck Pavitra looks overjoyed as she was surrounded by giant balloons. Eijaz also shared a goofy selfie with Pavitra along with another picture where we see two cakes in front of the birthday girl.

He wrote, “happy budday baby......keep smiling. .keep shining. .i love you. ...#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya.” Take a look!

Eijaz also spoke with TOI and shared that he wanted to make Pavitra’s big day special. He revealed, "It was a small celebration without any friends or family, it was just us. We are public personalities and when we preach to others that they should stay at home and stay safe, we should be following the same. It doesn't look good on our part to go out and celebrate with friends. That's the reason why we aren't going anywhere today and will be staying at home on Pavitra's birthday"

Pavitra too opened up about being surprised by Eijaz and being overwhelmed by his sweet gestures. The actress said, "This birthday is very special to me because Eijaz has made a lot of effort in making my day special and he still is doing it because the day is not over yet. I am overwhelmed by his sweet gestures."

Pavitra then shared that they both have been at home because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. She also revealed that they had planned to go to the Maldives on her birthday but have cancelled the trip looking at the current situation. On being quizzed if she has also gifted herself something, the actress said, "Yes I am gifting myself something too and that is my new venture which is to do with fashion."