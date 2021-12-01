Ek Ghar Banaungaa Fame Rahul Sharma Gets Engaged To Jaipur-Based Girl In Traditional Ceremony

Ek Ghar Banaungaa fame Rahul Sharma is all set to tie the knot in late January or February next year. The popular TV actor, who hails from Dausa in Rajasthan, recently got engaged to a Jaipur-based girl in a close knot ceremony with only families of the to-be-weds present.

He confirmed the news in an interview with TOI and said, “Finally I am ready to get married after taking my own sweet time. My parents had been looking for a girl for me for a bit now and they chose my better half. My fiancée is not from the TV industry, she is a student who is preparing for her CA exams and she is from Jaipur.”

The intensely private actor hasn’t shared anything about his personal life on social media. He even refuses to divulge his fiancee's name or share a picture of her. Rahul told the daily that he'd like to keep her identity a secret at the moment. However, the actor added that he met his fiancée a couple of times and they generally talk to each other on the phone or video chat.

He further shared, “She is a family-oriented, homely girl and that’s what I like the most about her. Though we have met only 2-3 times before our engagement, we have been talking to each other for the past three months so that we could find out more about our likes and dislikes and our priorities in life. After my share of heartbreak in my past relationship, I wanted someone caring and loving. I wanted someone who would accept me with my flaws. Finally, that has happened and I consider myself a lucky man to have found an understanding partner.”

On being quizzed about the wedding, Rahul revealed that it will take place in Jaipur. “We haven't finalised the dates -but mostly we will marry either in late January or February. It will be a traditional affair and all the ceremonies will take place in Jaipur. We have finalised a beautiful heritage property, and will announce the dates shortly after working out the logistics,” he added.

On the professional front, the 31-year-old was seen in Dangal TV’s Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi. He has also done fiction shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and Mitegi Laxman Rekha.