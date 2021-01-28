Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Son Ravie’s 2nd Birthday; Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar & Others Attend Bash [Pics]

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turned 2 on January 27, 2021, and on the special day, the ace-producer threw a big birthday bash for him in Mumbai. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan and others have attended the grand birthday bash of Ravie yesterday.

Karan Johar arrived with his twins Yash and Roohi in style. On the other hand, couple Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, appeared with their adorable kids to celebrate Ravie's birthday.

Apart from Bollywood celebs, TV stars like Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani and his wife with son, Shabbir Ahluwalia with his wife and kids, Krystle D'souza and others graced the event. Well, we must say Ekta Kapoor didn't miss any chance to make her son's birthday memorable with a lot of blessings and happiness.

On Ravie's birthday, Ekta wrote a special note and shared it on Instagram. She wrote, "Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ' I'm ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu."

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor welcomed Ravie through surrogacy in 2019. She is unmarried and decided to extend her family like actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor. She named her son after her father and veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

