Ekta Kapoor Comes Out In Support Of Pearl V Puri; Says ‘Girl’s Mother Said To Me– Pearl Is Innocent’

Ekta Kapoor recently came out in support of TV actor Pearl V Puri, who was arrested by cops last night for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl in the past. The Naagin producer posted a photo with Pearl and used the hashtag #MayJusticePrevail. Ekta revealed some important information about the case and said that the girl's mother told her that Pearl is innocent.

In her Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Will I support a child molester...or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight?" (sic)

Ekta further added that the girl's mother who is an actress, told her that her husband is trying to create stories to prove that working women on sets cannot take care of their kids. "How can a human being take on another human being and do this? After various calls with the child's/girl's mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it's her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels!," (sic) the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer said.

Ekta Kapoor feels that people are misusing #MeToo movement frivolously. She further stated, "Using an extremely important movement like 'Me Too' frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl's mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent ...and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set." (sic)

Notably, Ekta claimed that she has all the proofs and voice notes of her conversation with the girl's mother. The producer said, "I have all the voice notes and messages between the child's mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today's time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail!." (sic)

Ekta Kapoor's claims are indeed shocking and making fans curious to know the truth behind this matter. Pearl V Puri fans have already started the campaign #IStandWithPearl on social media, and many TV celebs are supporting the same. He will reportedly be produced in court today.

