Ekta Kapoor Shares Her Excitement On Bestie Anita Hassanandani Becoming A Mother; See Video

TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy became parents to a baby boy on February 9, 2021. While, the couple had several congratulatory messages pouring in from their friends from the TV industry along with their fans, one of the most special reactions to this happy news came from Anita's close friend and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Ekta recently visited Anita at the hospital and had the most adorable way to celebrate this occasion.

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a lovely video wherein one can see the new beaming mommy, Anita Hassanandani lying in her hospital bed. Ekta can be seen asking Anita to strike a pose to which the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor gives out her infectious smile. In the end, Ekta can be seen wishing Anita on this joyous occasion and says that her nephew has been born.

Not only that, but Ekta Kapoor also had a beautiful message for Anita Hassanandani. She congratulated Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy for becoming parents on the post. Ekta who is also a mother to her adorable son Ravie also wrote in the caption of the post how she is going to discuss babies now with Anita instead of their work and love life. Lastly, she welcomed her best friend into the 'Mummy Dadddy Club.' Take a look at the post shared by Ekta.

Anita Hassanandani had been nailing her pregnancy phase in a fun manner as she engaged in some endearing photoshoots. Recently, the Kavya Anjali actor also spoke about her first pregnancy. While talking to Times Now about the same, Anita had said, "I feel so ready! We have also put together a very special crib just for our baby-to-be. In fact, I have done so many photoshoots but nothing can compare to the fun I had during my maternity shoot."

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are not the only TV couple who have embraced parenthood this year. Recently, Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh had also become parents to a baby boy. Apart from that, actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu also welcomed a third baby girl after their twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.