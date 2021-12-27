Ekta Kapoor Features On Variety500; Says ‘Overwhelmed On Sharing This Space With Such A Prolific List’

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor is ecstatic as she recently got featured on the list of Variety500 - an index of the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry.

She took to her social media to share her excitement. On the caption, she wrote, "Thank you Variety for including me in this honour. Overwhelmed on sharing this space with such a prolific list. Congratulations to @monika__shergill @akshaykumar, Mukesh Ambani, Kalanithi Maran, Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aamir Khan !"

This Padma Shri laureate spearheads the largest TV content producer in South Asia that churns out everything from soap operas, to reality shows and films.

Why Did Ekta Kapoor Miss Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding?

Her homegrown OTT platform ALTBalaji was featured in the elite list of India's 100 Most Admired Brands 2020 and in the past year alone Balaji Telefilms was responsible for creating over 800 hours of TV. It was only fitting then that she joins some of the most influential names in the world, who have left both a creative and commercial imprint in the media industry.

Ekta Kapoor On Winning Padma Shri Award: It Is A Surreal Moment & A Matter Of Great Pride

An innovator and risk-taker, Ekta R Kapoor made the kind of moves that made the country sit up and take notice. The other influencers from India on the highly coveted list include Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani, Aamir Khan, Ronnie Screwvala, Kishore Lulla, Sidharth Roy Kapur, and Kalanithi Maran.