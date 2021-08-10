Ekta Kapoor Opens Up About Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 With Ram Kapoor And Sakshi Tanwar In Virtual Chat, Watch!

Ahead of the launch of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, producer Ekta Kapoor had a chat with the original lead actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar and she shared the idea of season 2 with them. The small screen Czarina had a virtual reunion with Ram and Sakshi and revealed why she is making the new season an all-new cast and more.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Ekta said, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is Sakshi and Ram. It will always stay Sakshi and Ram. But for me, at this present moment, there is a whole generation that has not seen the story. They don’t know that urban loneliness in the 30s is a thing also.”

She went on to add, “Most soaps on TV are very mass-oriented. There is a whole section of Indian viewers that are new and thodi si urban, thodi si soft story banane ka attempt hai yeh (this is an attempt to make a show that is a little urban and soft).”

The producer also revealed why she did not offer the new season to Ram and Sakshi and said, “Since tum dono itne busy ho (you both are so busy), I could not even think of approaching you all.” Check out the entire conversation here:

Bade Acche Lagte Hain first aired in 2011 and became an overnight success for showcasing the love story of a middle-aged couple played by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The actor’s chemistry was loved by the audience making them a fan-favourite Jodi on TV.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been roped in for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The duo had earlier shared the screen in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. It must also be noted that Divyanka Tripathi was offered the female lead in the show but she turned it down.