Ekta Kapoor Shares New Video Ahead Of Pavitra Rishta 2.0’s Premiere, Says She Looks Forward To New Beginnings

Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back a new season of one her most popular show Pavitra Rishta. In July, ALTBalaji - the producer's digital platform - shared a few photos of the cast of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 on its social media accounts. Fans were extremely pleased and excited to see the pictures from the first day of the shoot featuring Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh and the other cast members. Ekta had also shared Ankita's boomerang video and revealed that they have started the show after a year of planning.

Now, the small screen Czarina has posted a special video on her social media space to share that Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be coming soon this Ganesh Utsav. The makers had earlier shared this time around, the show will be released on an OTT platform and will see Ankita reprise the role of Archana Deshmukh while Shaheer Sheikh will be seen donning the role of Manav Deshmukh.

The video posted by Kapoor on her Instagram account takes viewers down memory lane to the commencement of the first season which aired on TV from June 1st, 2009. The clip featured all the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that took place on the show, during its six-year-long run. It even shows glimpses of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani, who stepped into his shoes as Manav on the show.

Towards the end of the video, we learn that the show will stream soon from this Ganesh Utsav as we get to see the following words appear on the screen: "SEPTEMBER 2021 Iss Ganesh Utsav Hogi Uss Pavitra Rishte Ki Nayi Shuruwat".

Ekta shared the video and wrote, “GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA Coming soon ! To new beginnings #pavitrarishta coming soon on @zee5premium n then after few days on @altbalaji!” Take a look!

Pavitra Rishta first aired from 2009 to 2014 on Zee TV. It starred Ankita alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. However, in 2011, Rajput had quit the show to pursue a career in Bollywood. It is reported the new season will be a tribute by Ekta and Ankita to Sushant’s legacy.