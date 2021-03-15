Ekta Kaul Feels Guilty For Leaving Son At Home And Returning To Work; Praises Working Moms In Her Post

Mere Angne Mein fame Ekta Kaul has resumed work after welcoming her baby Ved Vyas on June 4, 2020, with husband Sumeet Vyas. The actress took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note for all working mothers.

Ekta wrote in her post that she is finding it difficult to stay without her baby boy for a long time. The actress also confessed that she is feeling guilty about leaving son Ved alone for the first time.

She wrote, “So I have shot in worst conditions! Extreme monsoons, extreme cold, 50 degrees heat. In sickness.. With a saline, with injections and with a plaster but nothing has affected me ever. I was always a hard nut. But I lost it today. Haven’t felt this guilty and this emotionally drained in years. Ved is back home safe with my mother and well taken care of. He’s on solids, also I am pumping and trying to give him best nourishment but the fact that he’s away from me for a long time is killing me every second. Hats off to all the mothers who manage both work and the child. I hope I fulfil both the responsibilities properly. And none is affected. Not my child and not my work!”

Hubby Sumit replied to her post and asked Ekta to look at the situation in a different way. He wrote, “I am sure it is difficult. But look at it this way. It’s his time to bond with Nani. You are fortunate to have that support. Focus on gratitude. Do an awesome job at work as a tribute to them both.”

More recently, Ekta shared a cute video of reuniting with her son. The actress heaved a sigh of relief and wrote, “And then my jigar came aur sab theek ho gaya.” Take a look!

For the unversed, Ekta tied the knot with actor Sumeet Vyas in 2018. The actor couple became parents last year during the lockdown. They welcomed their baby boy on June 4, 2020, and named him Ved Vyas.

ALSO READ: Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul Blessed With A Baby Boy; Actor Announces Good News On Instagram

ALSO READ: Ekta Kaul Confirms Pregnancy With Actor-Husband Sumeet Vyas In A Sweet Instagram Post