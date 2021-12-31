Erica Fernandes Calls 2021 A Very Eventful Year; Says Kuch Rang's Outdoor Shoot Was The Cherry On The Cake

Erica Fernandes, who became a household name with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, was also praised for her role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Apart from the show, she also represented India at the Dubai Expo fashion week 2021. She stunned everyone with her amazing make over.

The year 2021 has indeed proved her lucky as she got both work and relived her modelling days as well. She also said that the outdoor shoot for KRPKAB in Siliguri was the cherry on the cake.



The actress was quoted by Times Now Digital as saying, "After the uncalled for year that 2020 was, 2021 opened up a lot of more opportunities for me which I feel lucky to have experienced. I got quite a few opportunities to travel, something that truly makes me feel alive! I got back to work with season 3 of Kuch Rang, and the cherry on the cake was our first outdoor shoot in Siliguri for the show where we all had a blast because it was a first outdoor shoot for work after really long."

She added, "I even got an amazing opportunity to represent India as one of the only female models at the Dubai Expo fashion week 2021. While reliving my modelling days was great fun, meeting models from all over the world and walking for prestigious designers from different countries was an experience of a lifetime! So yes, 2021 was definitely a very eventful year for me."

Erica Fernandes, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod & Other Actresses Who Rocked TV In 2021

Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna- Meet The Parama Sundari's Of TV

When asked what she wants to take forward into 2022, she feels that it's even more necessary now for not just her, but for everyone to adapt and live with the new normal way of life and that is something she would want to take forward into the New Year. She added that the last two years have taught her that 'there is truly nothing more constant than change, and adapting to it is at a more open-minded and quicker pace is what will help everyone to adjust to this new way of living'.