Erica Fernandes Completes 5 Years In TV Industry; Thanks Fans & Says She'll Try Her Level Best To Entertain

Erica Fernandes, who made debut on television with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Sonakshi, has completed five years in the television industry. Although she was seen in couple of television show (other one being Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Prerna), she has done a remarkable job. Her amazing style and acting skills have impressed the viewers. The actress has completed five years in the television industry and took to social media to thank her fans for all their love and support.

Erica's fans, who call themselves Ejfians, have been making the occasion even more special by sending her gifts and congratulatory messages.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a picture in which she was seen surrounded with colourful balloons and gifts and wrote, "I can't express the love and gratitude i feel at this very moment. There is so much love pouring in every single year as I complete another year in the industry and my #Ejfians religiously continue this tradition of celebrating my journey in the Indian Television Industry. It surprises me to see the details that have been taken care of by all my ejfians , you'll know exactly what i like and how i like it."

She promised her fans that she will try her best to entertain her fans. Erica concluded by writing, "Having said that ,this also makes me feel that i am somewhere on the right track and like always I will try my level best to deliver ( in my best capacity )and entertain you'll until i can."

On work front, it is being said that Erica will be re-uniting with her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-stars in season 3. Well, we are waiting for this to happen!

We congratulate Erica and hope that the actress entertain us in the same way in the coming years.

